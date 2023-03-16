Unusual Call Option Trade in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Worth $778.70K

On March 16, 2023 at 11:24:13 ET an unusually large $778.70K block of Call contracts in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was bought, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 36 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.54 percentile of all recent large trades made in AMD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.66% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $95.65. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from its latest reported closing price of $89.68.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is $25,222MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.50%, a decrease of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,233,722K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 50,873K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,416K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 5.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,016K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 40,875K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,263K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 2.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,273K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,113K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,726K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

