Unusual Call Option Trade in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Worth $1,317.30K

On July 13, 2023 at 11:26:07 ET an unusually large $1,317.30K block of Call contracts in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.59 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.96th percentile of all recent large trades made in ATVI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Activision Blizzard. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATVI is 0.70%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 689,845K shares. The put/call ratio of ATVI is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Activision Blizzard is 92.77. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from its latest reported closing price of 90.00.

The projected annual revenue for Activision Blizzard is 9,832MM, an increase of 20.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 49,440K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,717K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 37,909K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,854K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,618K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,464K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,408K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,380K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Activision Blizzard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. It delights hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision's Call of Duty® and Crash Bandicoot™, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, and King's Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world.

