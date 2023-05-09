Unusual Call Option Trade in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Worth $8.34K

On May 9, 2023 at 13:13:25 ET an unusually large $8.34K block of Call contracts in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acorda Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACOR is 0.00%, an increase of 177.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.16% to 5,467K shares. The put/call ratio of ACOR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,059.09% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acorda Therapeutics is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,059.09% from its latest reported closing price of 0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,396K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 869K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOR by 151.60% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 683K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 197K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOR by 53,771.33% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOR by 233.75% over the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Background Information

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA® (levodopa inhalation powder) is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson's disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda's innovative ARCUS® pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

