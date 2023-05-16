Unusual Call Option Trade in Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Worth $115.50K

On May 16, 2023 at 12:45:24 ET an unusually large $115.50K block of Call contracts in Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 185 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ACRS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.18%, a decrease of 29.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.03% to 74,737K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 257.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is 29.71. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 257.06% from its latest reported closing price of 8.32.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 7MM, a decrease of 77.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,373K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares, representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 90.37% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,398K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 49.06% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,400K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 3,361K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 54.36% over the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

