Unusual Call Option Trade in Accuray (ARAY) Worth $15.00K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:10:59 ET an unusually large $15.00K block of Call contracts in Accuray (ARAY) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 140 day(s) (on September 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accuray. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAY is 0.11%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 65,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAY is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accuray is $8.33. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 162.78% from its latest reported closing price of $3.17.

The projected annual revenue for Accuray is $456MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 3,353K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SWSCX - Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 284K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park Place Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Teton Advisors holds 65K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Accuray Background Information

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company invents unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as they partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

