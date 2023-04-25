Unusual Call Option Trade in AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Worth $27.13K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:59:27 ET an unusually large $27.13K block of Call contracts in AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was sold, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 269 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.18th percentile of all recent large trades made in ABCL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCL is 0.56%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 140,038K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is $28.67. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 299.91% from its latest reported closing price of $7.17.

The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is $121MM, a decrease of 75.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 593K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 11.51% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Advisory Research holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 94.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 99.95% over the last quarter.

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 16.54% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 18.67% over the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

