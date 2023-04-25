Unusual Call Option Trade in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Worth $292.88K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:49:44 ET an unusually large $292.88K block of Call contracts in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was sold, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.56th percentile of all recent large trades made in ABT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABT is 0.49%, a decrease of 19.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 1,513,679K shares. The put/call ratio of ABT is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is $127.57. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of $110.40.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is $39,830MM, a decrease of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meridian Investment Counsel holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Americana Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Large Cap Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 22.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 4,075K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 5.31% over the last quarter.

St. Johns Investment Management Company holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories Declares $0.51 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $110.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 2.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Abbott Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Its portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

