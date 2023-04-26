Unusual Call Option Trade in 3D Systems (DDD) Worth $12.68K

On April 26, 2023 at 11:44:40 ET an unusually large $12.68K block of Call contracts in 3D Systems (DDD) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3D Systems. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDD is 0.17%, an increase of 98.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 104,858K shares. The put/call ratio of DDD is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3D Systems is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of $8.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 3D Systems is $569MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Group holds 13,839K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,483K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 72K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 799.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 90.02% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 20.84% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 200K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 12.95% over the last quarter.

XSHQ - Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 7.75% over the last quarter.

3D Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, it brings innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering its customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to its unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of its application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods.

See all 3D Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.