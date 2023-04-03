Unusual Call Option Trade in 21Vianet Group (VNET) Worth $167.96K

On April 3, 2023 at 12:44:48 ET an unusually large $167.96K block of Call contracts in 21Vianet Group (VNET) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 74 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in VNET options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.19% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for 21Vianet Group is $5.77. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.61. The average price target represents an increase of 78.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.24.

The projected annual revenue for 21Vianet Group is $8,371MM, an increase of 18.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in 21Vianet Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNET is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 99,992K shares. The put/call ratio of VNET is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 14,286K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,503K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,402K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 9,106K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 13.79% over the last quarter.

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors holds 6,612K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing an increase of 49.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 99.76% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 3,851K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing a decrease of 23.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 17.79% over the last quarter.

VNET Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

