Unum (UNM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed at $48.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 5.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.07 billion, up 0.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.77% and +2.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Unum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Unum has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.21, which means Unum is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that UNM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.