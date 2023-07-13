Unum (UNM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $47.45, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance company had gained 5.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, down 2.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.07 billion, up 0.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $12.3 billion, which would represent changes of +20.61% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Unum is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Unum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.86, so we one might conclude that Unum is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that UNM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Accident and Health stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

