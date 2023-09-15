Unum (UNM) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $48.53, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 0.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Unum as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 27.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.1 billion, up 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $12.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.48% and +2.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Unum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Unum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

