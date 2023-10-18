Unum (UNM) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed the latest trading day at $51.19, indicating a -0.93% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

The the stock of insurance company has risen by 5.13% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unum will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.92, signifying a 27.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.1 billion, indicating a 4.5% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

UNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.74 per share and revenue of $12.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.64% and +3.01%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Unum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Unum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Unum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.82, so one might conclude that Unum is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that UNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Accident and Health industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

