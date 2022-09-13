Unum (UNM) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed the most recent trading day at $39.66, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 2.7% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unum as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 1.03% from the prior-year quarter.

UNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $12.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.62% and +1.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unum is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Unum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

Also, we should mention that UNM has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Accident and Health was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



