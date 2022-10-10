Unum (UNM) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed the most recent trading day at $41.42, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 6.28% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.99 billion, up 0.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $12.06 billion, which would represent changes of +40.92% and +1.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Unum currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Unum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.01, so we one might conclude that Unum is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.