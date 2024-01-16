Unum (UNM) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) ended the recent trading session at $45.24, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

The insurance company's stock has climbed by 2.53% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.85, showcasing a 29.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.13 billion, up 4.31% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Unum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Unum boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Unum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.15 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that UNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Accident and Health industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.