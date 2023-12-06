Unum (UNM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $42.34, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.39% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The the stock of insurance company has fallen by 2.54% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Unum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.87, reflecting a 30.77% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.74 per share and a revenue of $12.4 billion, indicating changes of +24.64% and +3.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Unum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. Unum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Unum is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.24 of its industry.

We can also see that UNM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Accident and Health industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

