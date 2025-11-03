Unum (UNM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Unum (UNM) reported $3.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion, representing a surprise of +2.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 66% compared to the 69.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 66% compared to the 69.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment : 48.2% compared to the 49.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 48.2% compared to the 49.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary : 22.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.9%.

: 22.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.9%. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 12.2% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.2% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Other income : $85.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

: $85.6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%. Revenue- Net investment income : $476.8 million versus $532.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.

: $476.8 million versus $532.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change. Revenue- Premium Income : $2.69 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $2.69 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Corporate Segment- Net investment income : $19.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.6%.

: $19.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Closed Block Segment- Net Investment Income : $224.7 million compared to the $275.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.

: $224.7 million compared to the $275.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Colonial Life Segment- Net Investment Income : $44.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $44.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum International Segment- Net Investment Income : $36.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $36.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Segment- Other Income: $65.5 million compared to the $60.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Unum have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

