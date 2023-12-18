Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Unum (UNM) standing at $44.24, reflecting a +1.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Unum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.77%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.13 billion, indicating a 4.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.74 per share and a revenue of $12.4 billion, signifying shifts of +24.64% and +3.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Unum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Unum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Unum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.11.

One should further note that UNM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Accident and Health stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

