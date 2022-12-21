Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 3.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Unum as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 0.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.45% and +0.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. Unum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Unum has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.6, which means Unum is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Accident and Health was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

