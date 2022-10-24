Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $44.14, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance company had gained 12.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.98 billion, up 0.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $12.04 billion, which would represent changes of +40.92% and +0.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Unum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Unum has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.25, so we one might conclude that Unum is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UNM has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Accident and Health stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.