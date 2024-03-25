Unum (UNM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Unum in Focus

Based in Chattanooga, Unum (UNM) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 15.28%. The insurance company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.37 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.8%. This compares to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry's yield of 2.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.46 is up 5% from last year. Unum has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.22%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Unum Group's payout ratio is 19%, which means it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for UNM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $8.18 per share, with earnings expected to increase 6.79% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, UNM presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

