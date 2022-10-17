Unum (UNM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $42.14, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 4.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.99 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $12.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.92% and +0.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Unum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Unum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.81, so we one might conclude that Unum is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Accident and Health industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.