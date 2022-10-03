Unum (UNM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed at $39.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance company had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 0.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $12.07 billion, which would represent changes of +40.69% and +1.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Unum currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Unum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.26, so we one might conclude that Unum is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

