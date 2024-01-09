Unum (UNM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Unum (UNM) standing at $45.32, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Shares of the insurance company witnessed a gain of 2.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.86, signifying a 30.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.13 billion, showing a 4.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. As of now, Unum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Unum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.19 for its industry.

We can also see that UNM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Accident and Health stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.