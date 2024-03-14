Unum (UNM) Enhances Employee Well-Being With Unum Care Hub

Unum Group UNM recently announced the launch of Unum Care Hub to aid employers in taking proper care of their employees. Unum Care Hub consists of a suite of solutions enabling employers to provide their employees with specialized solutions from an exclusive, user-friendly platform.

This is a time opportune move for UNM, as it will be catering to the growing needs of employers, which will result in retaining and attracting more customers. Meeting the evolving needs of employers will act as a differentiator in the competitive landscape, thereby translating to top-line growth in the future. UNM’s sales improved 13% year over year in 2023. Unum will be offering resources to support the caregiving, maternity, chronic pain, mental health and digestive health of employees. These offerings are uniquely integrated to cater to the leading causes of disability and leave and provide outcome-based customized support.

Unum Care Hub is aimed at driving a meaningful impact on employee wellbeing. It leverages Meru Health, which provides clinically validated mental health aid, and Cariloop, which addresses the complexities of caregiving through digital tools and expert care coaches. Unum always looks forward to rolling out new capabilities like HR Connect, Total Leave, Gather and Help at Hand, which makes the relationship between employers and employees more robust.

As Unum enhances its offerings for employers, employee satisfaction and loyalty will improve as a byproduct. Per studies, employees are 7.4 times more likely to be willing to work for their company in the long term if they feel their employer cares for them. Unum, with its proactive engagement solutions and a wholesome and connected employee experience, will improve awareness and understanding and lead to increased benefits utilization and lower administrative burden. Moves like this should aid the company achieve its milestones in the future.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Unum currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of UNM have gained 13.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 2.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Finance space are First Internet Bancorp INBK, Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG and Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT. First Internet Bancorp currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Affiliated Managers and Euronet carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of First Internet Bancorp outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 30.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INBK’s 2024 earnings suggests a surge of 64.5% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 22.6%. The consensus mark for INBK’s 2024 earnings has moved 24.9% north in the past 60 days.

Affiliated Managers’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 10% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 4.1%. The consensus mark for AMG’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.1% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Euronet outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EEFT’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 7.1%. The consensus mark for EEFT’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.6% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp, Affiliated Managers and Euronet have gained 78.4%, 19.6% and 27.2%, respectively, in the past six months.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.