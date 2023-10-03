Unum (UNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed the most recent trading day at $48.11, moving -2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.1 billion, up 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $12.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.48% and +2.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Unum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Unum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.24.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

