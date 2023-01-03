Unum (UNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $40.25, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 1.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 65.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, up 0.39% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Unum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Unum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.65.

We can also see that UNM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Accident and Health was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

