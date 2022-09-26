Unum (UNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Unum (UNM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.44, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Unum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $12.07 billion, which would represent changes of +40.69% and +1.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Unum is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Unum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.71.

Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.