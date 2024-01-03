Unum (UNM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Unum (UNM) closed at $46.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 7.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unum will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Unum is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.77%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.13 billion, showing a 4.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Unum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Unum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Unum has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.25 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that UNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Insurance - Accident and Health stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

