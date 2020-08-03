Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) closed the most recent trading day at $2.74, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 504.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UMRX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UMRX to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.24%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $7.03 million, which would represent changes of +54.81% and -68.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UMRX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.32% higher. UMRX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.