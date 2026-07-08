Unum Group's Unum US Segment Powers Revenue and Earnings Growth

Unum Group's UNM Unum US segment is its largest and most important operating business, serving as the primary driver of the company's premium revenue, earnings and cash flow. The segment provides a broad portfolio of employer-sponsored financial protection products, including group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death & dismemberment, voluntary benefits, individual disability, and dental and vision insurance. Products are distributed primarily through employers, independent brokers and consultants, with a strategic focus on both small and mid-sized businesses and large employer groups.



Unum US benefits from recurring premium income, strong customer retention and long-standing employer relationships, making it the cornerstone of Unum Group's financial performance. The business is also a market leader in disability insurance, leveraging underwriting expertise, claims management capabilities and integrated employee benefit solutions to generate consistent profitability. Its diversified product portfolio enables cross-selling opportunities while reducing dependence on any single product line, supporting resilient earnings across economic cycles.



The segment remains a key growth engine as employers continue to expand workplace benefits to attract and retain employees. Rising demand for income protection, voluntary benefits, leave management services, and comprehensive employee benefit solutions positions Unum US to benefit from favorable long-term workplace trends. Combined with disciplined pricing, technology investments and efficient claims administration, Unum US continues to strengthen Unum Group's competitive position and supports sustainable earnings and capital generation.



Unum US serves as Unum Group's primary earnings engine, contributing the majority of premium revenue while generating stable underwriting profits, recurring cash flows and investment income.

What About Its Peers?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI has a strong presence in the standard commercial lines market, focusing primarily on small and middle-market businesses. Selective Insurance continues to expand its Standard Commercial Lines footprint with the goal of a near national presence, while maintaining an agent-driven distribution model. Standard Commercial Lines is the core revenue driver for Selective Insurance Group, making it the company's primary earnings engine. It generates the majority of the company's premium revenues and serves as the foundation of the long-term growth strategy.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL focuses exclusively on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. Kinsale Capital's Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment is the company's sole operating business and core growth engine. Its specialization in hard-to-place commercial risks, combined with disciplined underwriting and technology-driven efficiency, has enabled the company to generate industry-leading underwriting profitability consistently. The E&S Lines Insurance segment is the foundation of Kinsale Capital's business model. It aids the company by providing pricing flexibility, higher underwriting margins, premium growth opportunities, operational efficiency and a defensible competitive niche.

UNM’s Price Performance

Shares of UNM have gained 15.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNM’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.31X is lower than the industry average of 1.78X. It carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for UNM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 0.4% in the past 60 days. The same for the full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 0.4% and moved down 0.6%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for UNM’s 2026 EPS, 2027 EPS, and revenues indicate year-over-year increases.



UNM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.