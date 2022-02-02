Unum Group's (UNM) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Unum Group’s UNM fourth-quarter 2021 operating net income of 89 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. The bottom line decreased 22.6% year over year.

Improved premium income and strong returns in alternative invested asset portfolio were weighed down by high COVID-related mortality and infection levels.

Unum Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Unum Group Quote

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of Unum Group were nearly $3 billion, up 0.6% year over year on the back of higher premiums and other income. The top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Net investment income decreased 7.2% to $550.8 million.



Total benefits and expenses decreased 32.8% year over year to $2.8 billion, largely attributable to lower in benefits and change in reserves for future benefits.

Quarterly Segment Update

Unum U.S.: Premium income was $1.5 billion, up 3% year over year.



Adjusted operating income was down 43.3% year over year to $81.4 million, attributable to lower income at the group disability line of business, wider loss at group life and accidental death and dismemberment line of business.



Unum International: Premium income increased 1% year over year at $177.5 million. Adjusted operating income was $27.1 million, up 30.9% year over year.



Unum UK line of business’ premium income was £114.5 million, up 5.1%, driven by growth in the in-force block resulting from the impact of rate increases in the group long-term disability product line and higher overall persistency. Adjusted operating income, in local currency, of £18.7 million was up 21.4%.



Benefit ratio of 81.4 deteriorated 580 basis points (bps) due to higher inflation-linked experience in benefits related to its group products.



Colonial Life: Premium income improved 1.1% to $423.3 million attributable to higher sales and a higher level of persistency. Sales increased 7.8% to $166.2 million. Adjusted operating income increased 12.4% to $80 million.



Benefit ratio improved 410 bps year over year to 52.5 driven by favorable incidence in all the product lines.



Closed Block: Premium income decreased 2.3% year over year to $244.5 million due to policy terminations and maturities, partially offset by premium rate increases on certain in-force businesses in the long-term care line of business. Adjusted operating income was $76.7 million, down 26.4% year over year.



Corporate: The segment incurred an operating loss of $45.7 million, wider than an operating loss of $42.7 million in the year-earlier quarter, attributable to higher interest and operating expenses.

Full-Year 2021 Highlights

Adjusted earnings were $4.35 per share, down 11.8% year over year. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29.



Operating revenues of about $12 billion for 2021 inched down 0.2% year over year but marginally beat the consensus estimate.

Capital Management

As of Dec 31, 2021, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for Unum Group’s traditional U.S. insurance companies was approximately 395%.



Unum Group exited the quarter with cash and marketable securities worth $1.5 billion.



Book value per share of Unum Group improved 5.6% year over year to $56.37 as of Dec 31, 2021.



Unum bought back 1.9 million shares for $50 million in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank

Unum Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, The Travelers Companies TRV, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR and The Progressive Corporation PGR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



Travelers’ core income of $5.20 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 and increased 6% year over year. Total revenues rose 7% to about $9 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 billion.



Travelers’ net written premiums increased 10% year over year to a record $8 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 130 bps year over year to 88.



RenaissanceRe’s operating earnings per share of $4.71 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27% and rebounded from the year-ago loss of $1.59 per share. Total revenues of $1.39 billion dipped 0.1% year over year.



RenaissanceRe’s gross premiums written surged 40.4% year over year to $1.3 billion. The combined ratio improved 3530 bps year over year to 79.4.



Progressive’s earnings per share of $1.05 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents but declined 43.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Progressive’s net premiums written were $10.7 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $9.5 billion a year ago. The combined ratio deteriorated 630 bps from the prior-year quarter to 94.7.







Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.