Unum Group (UNM) Up 63.6% in a Year: More Room to Run?

Shares of Unum Group UNM have gained 63.6% in a year compared with the industry's increase of 16.6%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has decreased 15.6% in the said time frame. With a market capitalization of $7.9 billion, average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.5 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The rally was largely driven by disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, favorable benefits experience and solid capital position.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in six of the last seven quarters.



Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Will the Bull Run Continue?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.24, indicating a 43.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 0.6% higher revenues of $12 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.28, indicating a 0.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 2.2% higher revenues of $12.3 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 12.2%, which is higher than the industry average of 8.6%.



Unum U.S. continues to benefit from disciplined sales trends, strong persistency in group lines and growth of new product lines like dental and vision. Adjusted operating income should gain from favorable benefits experience in group product lines and higher premium income.



The Unum International segment remains well poised for growth on improved underlying benefits experience, particularly in the group lifeline, growth in the in-force block and a higher exchange rate.



Sales in both Unum UK and Unum Poland are likely to boost the international business segment of Unum Group.



Higher net investment income, favorable benefits experience and premium income should drive the adjusted operating income of the Colonial Life Segment. This segment should gain from higher sales in prior periods, higher overall persistency, improving premium income and favorable risk results.



Unum Group boasts a solid capital position. Sustained solid operating results have been fueling a solid level of statutory earnings and capital, cushioning financial flexibility.



The insurer increased dividends, which witnessed a nine-year CAGR (2014-2022) of 8%. The dividend yield is currently 3.3%, better than the industry average of 2.3%. UNM expects $200 million worth of shares buyback annually through 2024. This makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



Unum Group also has an impressive Value Score of A. The insurer currently has a trailing 12-month P/B ratio of 0.91, lower than the industry range of 1.55. Back-tested results show that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities.

