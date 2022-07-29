Unum Group (UNM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Unum Group UNM is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 2, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 67.90% in the last-reported quarter.

Factors to Note

The Unum U.S. segment is likely to have benefited from higher premium levels in the short-term disability product line, growth in the in-force block, solid persistency, and growth in the dental and vision product line. However, soft voluntary benefits and individual disability product lines are likely to have weighed on the upside. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter premium income at the Unum U.S. segment is pegged at $1.6 billion, an improvement of 2.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Results at Colonial Life are likely to benefit from higher persistency, higher sales and favorable incidence in all the product lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter premium income at the Colonial Life segment stands at $436 million, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the prior-year level.



Unum International is likely to have been aided by growth in the in-force block, resulting from the impact of rate increases in the group long-term disability product line and higher persistency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter premium income at the Unum International segment stands at $183 million.



A decline in the level of invested assets and a decrease in the yield on invested assets are likely to have weighed on net investment income. This downside may have been partially offset by higher miscellaneous investment income related to private equity partnerships. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $517 million, indicating an 8.3% decline from the prior-year quarter.



Expenses are likely to have decreased due to lower benefits and change in reserves for future benefits, partially offset by higher interest and debt expense, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other expenses.



Unum estimates the group life and AD&D benefit ratio to be around 80% in the second quarter.



Continued share buyback is likely to have provided a boost to the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.23, indicating a decline of 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Unum Group this time around.



Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of -0.17%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.22, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.

Unum Group Price and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-eps-surprise | Unum Group Quote

Zacks Rank: Unum Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

