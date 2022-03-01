Unum Group (UNM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.92, changing hands as low as $26.54 per share. Unum Group shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.25 per share, with $31.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.47.

