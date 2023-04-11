Unum Group (UNM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.70, changing hands as high as $39.82 per share. Unum Group shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.21 per share, with $46.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.80.

