Unum Group (UNM) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

Unum Group UNM is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise in one of the three reported quarters of 2020.

Factors to Note

The Unum U.S. segment is likely to have benefited from disciplined sales trends, strong persistency in group lines, and growth of new product lines like dental and vision. The long-term disability business is likely to have retained strong operational momentum. Nonetheless, increase in unemployment and high claims due to the pandemic are likely to have been a drag. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter premium income at the Unum U.S. segment is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



Colonial Life is also likely to have been impacted by the pandemic. However, growth in in-force block, telephonic enrollment and the self-service platform is likely have limited the downside. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter premium income at the Colonial Life segment is pegged at $424 million, indicating a decline of 0.2% from the prior-year level.



Lower interest rate environment and fluctuations in miscellaneous investment income are likely to have weighed on net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $596 million, indicating a 3.2% decline from the prior-year quarter.



Expenses are likely to have increased due to higher interest and debt expense, compensation and other costs.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.19, indicating a decline of 15.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Unum Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.19. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Unum Group Price and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-eps-surprise | Unum Group Quote

Zacks Rank: Unum Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the insurance space that have the perfect mix of elements to surpass earnings estimates in the upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



Aflac AFL has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sun Life Financial SLF has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Cigna Corporation CI has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.