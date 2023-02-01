Unum Group (UNM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag, Rise Y/Y

Unum Group’s UNM fourth-quarter 2022 operating net income of $1.43 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% but came in line with our estimate. The bottom line increased 60.7% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected continued strong operating performance, core business premium trends nearing long-term growth expectations, improved core operations sales, stable persistency, premium growth and continued favorable benefits experience.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of Unum Group were $3 billion, up 0.3% year over year, as higher premium income and other income were offset by lower net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04% and was almost in line with our estimate.



Premium increased 1.5% from the prior-year quarter to $2.4 billion and was in line with our estimate.



Total benefits and expenses decreased 5.1% year over year to $2.6 billion, largely attributable to lower benefits and changes in reserves for future benefits.

Quarterly Segment Update

Unum U.S.: Premium income was $1.6 billion, up 3.4% year over year. The figure was almost in line with our estimate.



Adjusted operating income surged 181% year over year to $228.7 million, attributable to higher income in the group disability line as well as group life and accidental death and dismemberment line.



Unum International: Premium income of $178.3 million increased 0.5% year over year. This compares unfavorably with our estimate of $178.7 million. Adjusted operating income was $45 million, up 66.1% year over year.



The Unum U.K. line of business premium income was £132.1 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter due to favorable sales and in-force block growth. Adjusted operating income, in local currency, of £37.7 million was up 101.6% from a year ago.



The benefit ratio was 76, which improved 540 basis points (bps) due to favorable experience in the group long-term disability product line driven by favorable recoveries. Sales increased 1.4%.



Persistency increased in group long-term disability, group life business and supplemental line of business.



Colonial Life: Premium income decreased 0.7% from the prior-year figure to $420.4 million on account of lower overall persistency, partially offset by higher prior period sales. The figure compared unfavorably with our estimate of $428.2 million.



Sales increased 2.3% from the year-ago figure to $170 million. Adjusted operating income increased 16.3% from the prior-year period to $93 million.



Persistency was 78%, which improved 130 bps year over year.



The benefit ratio improved 750 bps year over year to 45, driven by favorable claim experience across all product lines.



Closed Block: Premium income decreased 5.6% year over year to $230.9 million due to policy terminations, partially offset by rate increases. This compares unfavorably with our estimate of $237.3 million.



Adjusted operating income was $40.4 million, which decreased 47.3% year over year.



Corporate: The segment incurred an operating loss of $37.5 million, narrower than a loss of $45.1 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Full-Year Highlights

Operating net income of $6.21 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.24 but was in line with our estimate. The bottom line increased 42.8% year over year.



Total operating revenues of Unum Group were $12 billion, up 0.6% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08% and was almost in line with our estimate.



Premium increased 1.5% from the prior-year quarter to $9.6 billion and was in line with our estimate.

Capital Management

As of Dec 31, 2022, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for Unum Group’s traditional U.S. insurance companies was approximately 420%.



Unum Group exited 2022 with liquidity worth $1.6 billion.



Book value per share was down 17.5% year over year to $46.51 as of Dec 31, 2022.



Unum Group bought back 1.6 shares for $62.6 million, taking the 2022 tally to 5.7 shares bought for $200.1 million.

Zacks Rank

Unum Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported fourth-quarter 2022 core income of $3.40 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 35% year over year. Total revenues increased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter to about $9.6 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums and fee income. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



Net written premiums increased 10% year over year to $8.8 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $8.6 billion. Catastrophe losses totaled $459 million pre-tax, wider than $36 million pre-tax in the prior-year quarter. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $449 million, down 51.5% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 650 bps year over year to 94.5.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 as well as our estimate of $1.34. The bottom line improved 42.9% year over year



Net premiums earned grew 11% to $12.9 billion and beat our estimate of $12.3 billion. The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 80 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 93.9.



RLI Corp. RLI reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line improved 26.4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $329.5 million, up 19.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Gross premiums written increased 14% year over year to $383.8 million. Underwriting income of $54 million increased 8.7%, primarily due to higher profitability at its Property segment. The combined ratio deteriorated 140 bps year over year to 82.1.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

RLI Corp. (RLI)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Unum Group (UNM)

The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

