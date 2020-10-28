Unum Group (UNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Dividends
Unum Group (UNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UNM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.25, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNM was $18.25, representing a -41.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.32 and a 90.5% increase over the 52 week low of $9.58.

UNM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG). UNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports UNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.04%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UNM as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)
  • ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 0.43% over the last 100 days. FXO has the highest percent weighting of UNM at 10000%.

