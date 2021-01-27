Unum Group (UNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Unum Group (UNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that UNM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNM was $25.18, representing a -17.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.57 and a 162.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.58.

UNM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG). UNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports UNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.39%, compared to an industry average of -12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 35.34% over the last 100 days. RPV has the highest percent weighting of UNM at 2.2%.

