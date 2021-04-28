Unum Group (UNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Unum Group (UNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that UNM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.78, the dividend yield is 3.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNM was $28.78, representing a -5.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.34 and a 124.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.80.

UNM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR). UNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports UNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.97%, compared to an industry average of -22.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNM as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 36.48% over the last 100 days. RVRS has the highest percent weighting of UNM at 72%.

