Unum Group Suspends Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) said, due to the uncertain economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is suspending its financial guidance for the remainder of 2020. The company has suspended its current share repurchase authorization and will not repurchase shares in 2020. The company intends to continue to pay its common stock dividend at the current rate.

First quarter after-tax adjusted operating income was $1.35 per share, compared to $1.31, a year ago. Total revenue declined to $2.87 billion from $2.99 billion, last year.

