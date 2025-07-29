Unum Group Reveals Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $335.6 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $389.5 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $361.1 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $3.361 billion from $3.223 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

