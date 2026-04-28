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Unum Group Reports Higher Q1 Net Income And Revenue Growth

April 28, 2026 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM), a provider of insurance solutions, on Tuesday, reported first-quarter 2026 financial results.

The company generated total revenue of $3.36 billion, compared with $3.09 billion in the first quarter of 2025. According to the company's earnings report, higher premium income drove the revenue increase.

Net income rose to $232.0 million from $189.1 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share increased to $1.41 from $1.06 in the same quarter last year. Premium income grew to $2.79 billion from $2.70 billion year-over-year.

However, net investment income declined to $483.4 million from $513.2 million in the comparable period. The company reported a significantly lower net investment loss of $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $206.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

UNM is currently trading after hours at $76.96 down $0.86 or 1.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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