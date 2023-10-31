Unum Group Reports Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $202.0 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $510.3 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $381.7 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $3.09 billion from $2.96 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

