Unum Group Reports Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $358.3 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $240.4 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $372.6 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.04 billion from $2.98 billion last year.

