Unum Group Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $330.6 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $289.2 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $350.5 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.15 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $330.6 Mln. vs. $289.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.15 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

