Unum Group Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

Unum Group’s UNM fourth-quarter 2025 operating net income of $1.92 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. The bottom line decreased 5.4% year over year.



The quarterly results were soft across all its segments.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of Unum Group were $3.2 billion, almost flat year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.



Premium increased 2% from the prior-year quarter to $2.7 billion, which matched our estimate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $2.8 billion.



Total benefits and expenses increased 8% year over year to $3 billion, largely attributable to higher policy benefits, commissions and other expenses. Our estimate for the same was $2.9 billion.

Unum Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Unum Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Unum Group Quote

Quarterly Segment Update

Unum U.S.: Premium income was $1.7 billion, up 1.6% year over year.



Adjusted operating income declined 13.1% year over year to $289.7 million. It excludes the amortization of the deferred gain on reinsurance of $4.4 million and the impact of non-contemporaneous reinsurance of $0.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $330.8 million. Our estimate was $307.9 million.



Unum International: Premium income of $283.9 million increased 17.1% year over year.

Adjusted operating income was $37.6 million, down 11.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $40.7 million. Our estimate was $53.5 million.



The Unum U.K. line of business premium income was £173 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter due primarily to in-force block growth, sales, and favorable persistency. Adjusted operating income, in local currency, of £22.3 million was down 19.2% year over year.



The benefit ratio, excluding the reserve assumption updates, was 77.9%, which deteriorated 580 basis points (bps), due primarily to unfavorable benefit experience in the group long-term disability product line and higher inflation-linked experience in benefits. It was partially offset by favorable incidence in the group life product line.



Sales increased 20.4% to £25.4 million.



Persistency in 2025 in the group long-term disability, group life product, as well as the supplemental product line, increased year over year.



Colonial Life: Premium income increased 3.2% from the prior-year figure to $463.2 million, driven by stable overall persistency and prior period sales.



Sales increased 10% from the year-ago figure to $203.9 million.



Adjusted operating income decreased 7.2% from the prior-year period to $113.9 million. Our estimate was $121 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $124.4 million.



Persistency was 78.4% in 2025, which expanded 10 bps year over year. The benefit ratio, excluding the reserve assumption updates, deteriorated 150 bps year over year to 48.3%.



Closed Block: Premium income decreased 10.1% to $196.4 million due to the impact of the Fortitude Re reinsurance transaction. Adjusted operating income was $21.1 million, which declined 23.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $12.8 million.



Corporate: The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $51.1 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $50.4 million, primarily due to higher operating expenses, mostly offset by an increase in net investment income resulting from an increase in the level of invested assets. Our estimate for loss was $43 million, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of $45.1 million.

Full-Year Highlights

Operating net income of $8.13 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.31. The bottom line increased 3.7% year over year. Revenues increased 2% to $13.2 billion, in line with the consensus estimate.



Premium increased 3.2% year over year.

Capital Management

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for Unum Group’s traditional U.S. insurance companies was approximately 440%.



Unum Group exited the fourth quarter with holding company liquidity worth $2.3 billion.



Book value per share grew 9.3% year over year to $67.11 as of Dec. 31, 2025.



UNM bought back shares worth $1 billion.

2026 Outlook

Premium growth is expected between 4% and 7%.



Adjusted operating income per share is expected to be between $8.60 and $8.90, indicating growth of about 8% to 12%.

Zacks Rank

UNM currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Aflac Incorporated AFL reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.2%. The bottom line improved 0.6% year over year. Adjusted revenues totaled $4.9 billion, which declined 9.9% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 8.7%.



Pre-tax earnings decreased 26.4% year over year to $1.6 billion.



Aflac currently anticipates a benefit ratio of 60-63% for the Aflac Japan unit in 2026. The metric for the Aflac U.S. unit is projected to be in the 48-52% range. The expense ratio for Aflac Japan is estimated to be 20-23%. The same for Aflac U.S. is reiterated to be in the band of 36-39%.



Underlying earned premiums are likely to witness a year-over-year decline of 1-2% for the Japan unit in 2026. Net earned premiums for the U.S. unit are likely to be in the lower end of the 3-6% range. The pretax profit margin for Aflac Japan is estimated to be between 33% and 36%, and the same for Aflac U.S. is projected to be in the range of 17-20% for 2026.



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.25 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and rose 9.4% year over year.



Total operating revenues of $1.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line rose nearly 9% year over year on higher premiums earned. Net premiums written rose 13% to $1.4 billion, with an increase of 14% in the Insurance segment and growth of 5% in the Reinsurance segment.



Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2025 core operating income of $7.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The bottom line improved 24.9% year over year.



Total operating revenues also improved 7.4% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Chubb’s strong performance was driven by solid underwriting profit, robust premium growth and record investment income.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.