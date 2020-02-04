Unum Group Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $296.2 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $249.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $290.7 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.03 billion from $2.88 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $290.7 Mln. vs. $281.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.

